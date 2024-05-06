MP: Massive fire breaks out in campus of Bhopal Carbide factory
A massive fire broke out on the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal district on Monday.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire broke out on the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal district on Monday. Visuals show the smoke emanting from the factory engulfing the skies.
The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.
Further details on the matter are awaited. In a similar incident today, a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area on Monday morning.
No casualties were reported in the incident. Visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory engulfed by the fire.
According to fire department officials, 11 fire tender vehicles are on the scene. Locals said that the fire broke out at 8.50 am. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- carbide factory
- Bhopal
- industrial area
- Delhi
- Narela
- Bhorgarh
- casualties
- smoke
- visuals
ALSO READ
Ghazipur landfill fire an instance of AAP's 'corruption,' alleges Delhi BJP chief
"We will win all seven seats in Delhi": BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal
Rain likely in Delhi-NCR
"Causes are natural but there is corruption behind this": Delhi BJP chief over Ghazipur landfill fire
Ghazipur landfill fire: Probe ordered, says Delhi Environment Minister Atishi