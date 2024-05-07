Delhi: Four people injured in firing incident at car showroom in Tilak Nagar
Four people were injured in an incident of firing in a car showroom in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital on Monday, police said.
Four people were injured in an incident of firing in a car showroom that took place in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Monday, police said. "As per the information received from the hospital, 4 are injured and no one has sustained a firearm injury. The crime team is working on the spot; the investigation is going on," Vichitra Veer, DCP (West) told reporters.
He said that the police received the information about the firing around 7:30 pm on Monday. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received, he said. "One round of firing has been confirmed from the preliminary investigation. Some people have been injured due to broken glass due to firing. As per the preliminary investigation, 2-3 people are said to be accused in the incident but we can confirm after the investigation," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
