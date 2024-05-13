Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Four dead, 64 injured, Case of culpable homicide to be lodged

As many as four persons died and 64 people were injured after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a case of "culpable homicide" will be registered against whoever is responsible for the hoarding collapse incident.

The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' next of kin. CM Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured. "Rescuing the people is our priority. Government will take care of the treatment of those who are injured in the incident. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of those who have lost their lives. I have directed the concerned authorities to audit for all such hoardings in Mumbai," Eknath Shinde said.

"5 lakhs ex gratia will be given to all victims' next of kin. The government will bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured. Those who are responsible for the incident will be booked under sections of culpable homicide," the Chief Minister said after taking stock of the situation. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a hoarding fell on the Police Ground Petrol Pump on the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East, after unseasonal rainfall and gusty winds hit Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation in Ghatkopar. Speaking to reporters after taking stock of the situation, Fadnavis said that the Chief Minister has directed a proper audit of all hoardings in Mumbai to avoid any untoward incidents in the future and assured action on the collapse incident.

"There will be an investigation regarding what kind of permission they have for this hoarding, whether they had this permission or not. The CM has directed that a proper audit of all the hoardings in Mumbai be done by the BMC to mitigate such incidents in the future. Whoever has done this kind of ignorance, strict action will be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters on Monday. A team of NDRF is present at the spot and rescue operations are underway, BMC officials said.

Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner said, "64 people have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. One is in critical condition and a total of four people have died in this incident." "We suspect 20-30 more people trapped under that hoarding which collapsed in Ghatkopar. A total of eight people died in the incident. Rescue is underway," the BMC Commissioner said.

Eyewitness Swapnil Khupte said, "I was there when a big hoarding of some builder fell down, all the cars, bikes and people that were there got stuck. We helped people get out and somehow manage to escape." In another incident, an under-construction metal parking lot collapsed on a road in Wadala area of Mumbai, killing at least three people and leaving 59 others injured as unseasonal rainfall continues to create havoc across the city. (ANI)

