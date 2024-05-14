Congress MP Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh, says, 'It will be new morning on June 4'

Manish Tewari who is Congress's candidate from Union Territory of Chandigarh today filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said opposition alliance INDIA is inching towards victory. Tewari, who has the support of the Aam Admi Party, is up against BJP's Sanjay Tandon from the seat. Chandigarh will vote on June 1 in the final and the seventh phase of the general elections. Tiwari was earlier an MP from the constituency of Anandpur Sahib. In 2014 he had represented Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

INDIA bloc is an alliance of more than 20 political parties formed last year to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. After filing his nomination, the Congress veteran leader told reporters, "We are fighting the battle for your independence. The INDIA alliance has filed 4 sets of nominations... Thousands of INDIA alliance workers have gathered here and supported the nomination. INDIA alliance is moving towards victory. On June 4, it will be a new morning (referring to a possible change in the government at the Centre) in the country..."

On PM Modi filing his nomination and BJP's claims of crossing 400 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress leader said, "After the four phases of polling, it is clear that 'Dakshin Bharat mein BJP saaf hai or Uttar Bharat mein half hai'(BJP is over in South India, Half in North India). They talk about 400 seats but they will even get 150 seats". The Congress leader also held a road show in an open jeep before filing his nomination papers.

During the roadshow, he was seen holding onto a copy of the Constitution. INDIA bloc leaders have accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite the Constitution in case the NDA government comes to power for a third consecutive term. BJP has denied the allegations. In 2014 Kiron Kher of the BJP had upset Congress' Pawan Bansal to win the seat which she then retained in 2019. Chandigarh will go to the polls on the last day of polls on July 1.

The first four phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The next three rounds of voting will be held on May 20, May 26 and June 1.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19- June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

