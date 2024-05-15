SA faces rising road traffic casualties due to growing vehicle population

In response to a sharp increase in road traffic casualties linked to a growing vehicle population, South Africa is intensifying its road safety strategies. The announcement came from Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga during the launch of the United Nations Global Campaign for Road Safety in Johannesburg. Since 1994, the vehicle population has soared from 5.5 million to nearly 13 million in 2022, boosted by easier access to bank loans and vehicle purchases.

Chikunga noted that 87% of road fatalities are attributed to road user behavior, with the most affected being economically active youths aged between 25 and 39. These individuals face the highest risk of road crashes, injuries, and deaths. Pedestrian fatalities also remain the highest among all road-related deaths in the country.

To tackle these issues, the South African government has developed a comprehensive strategy focusing on legislative amendments and enhanced enforcement measures. These include setting stringent blood alcohol content limits, enforcing lower speed limits, particularly in urban areas and near schools, and mandating the use of seat belts and child restraints.

Additionally, the government has considered a range of punitive measures for traffic violations. These include license suspensions under the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) demerit points system, as well as community service and mandatory license re-testing for severe infractions.

The 2016-2030 National Road Safety Strategy outlines further steps to improve vehicle fitness, driver and pedestrian safety, and community engagement in road safety issues. The Department of Transport has also held multiple policy workshops and road safety summits to encourage dialogue between the government, the private sector, civil society, and academic experts.

A recent detailed analysis of road crash patterns from the past five years (2018 - 2022) indicates that while there has been progress in reducing fatalities, there is a pressing need to accelerate efforts. This involves strategically deploying law enforcement resources, and conducting targeted safety education and communication campaigns at identified crash hotspots and during peak times when accidents are most likely to occur.