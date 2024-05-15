Left Menu

Two people killed, 28 injured in a road accident in Bengal's Darjeeling

The incident occurred when a pickup van carrying around 31 people lost control and overturned.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:19 IST
Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent and Vice-Principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri . Image Credit: ANI
At least two people were killed and 28 were injured in a road accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Wednesday noon, said officials. The incident occurred when a pickup van carrying around 31 people lost control and overturned.

According to the officials, the van carrying 31 people going to Bihar's Thakurganj to attend a marriage party flipped, resulting in the immediate deaths of two individuals at the scene. The remaining 28 passengers were promptly transported to a nearby medical college and hospital. Among the injured, five are in critical condition and are fighting for their lives. Dr Sanjay Mallick, Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri, confirmed the number of casualties and provided an update on the condition of the injured.

"We received 28 injured persons of different ages with different types of injuries. Out of them, two people died at the spot. We started treatment of the injured admitted patients," Mallick said. Eyewitness Haripada Singha, a resident of Phansidewa, recounted the accident, noting the van was carrying 31 people when it suddenly lost control and overturned, leading to the fatalities and injuries.

Arun Ghosh, Savadipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parisad (SMP), who visited the hospital, described the incident as massive. "A massive incident took place at Phansidewa where at least two people lost their lives and another 28 were injured, of which five were seriously injured. The van on high speed, turned automatically, as captured by a CCTV camera," Ghosh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

