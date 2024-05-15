Russian envoy in Bratislava condemns attack on Slovak PM Fico
The Russian ambassador to Slovakia has condemned the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.
"I strongly condemn this act of violence and express my conviction of the necessity of punishment for the perpetrators," Igor Bratchikov said in a letter to Fico that the Russian embassy shared on its Facebook page.
