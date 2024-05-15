PM Modi, VP Dhankhar, Rajasthan CM condole demise of former Rajasthan Deputy CM Kamla Beniwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed their condolence on the demise of former Governor of Gujarat and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Dr Kamla Beniwal on Wednesday. Taking to X PM Modi shared, "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Kamla Beniwal Ji. She had a long political career in Rajasthan, where she served the people with diligence. I had countless interactions with her when she was the Governor of Gujarat and I was the Chief Minister. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti."

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed his grief on the demise of former Governor of Gujarat. Taking to X VP Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, "Deeply condole the demise of Dr Kamla Beniwal ji, former Governor of Tripura, Gujarat and Mizoram and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. An astute administrator and veteran leader, she epitomised women empowerment. Her simplicity coupled with firmness earned her many admirers. Having known Dr Kamla Beniwal ji for over five decades, it is a personal loss to me."

He further wrote may Almighty give strength to her family and friends to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti! Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma shared, "The news of the demise of former Governor of Gujarat and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Dr Kamla Beniwal ji is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

Dr Kamla Beniwal was a senior member of the Indian National Congress party. She was the former Governor of Tripura, Gujarat and Mizoram and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur for treatment when she took her last breath. (ANI)

