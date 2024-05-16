Tamil Nadu: Four killed, 15 injured after bus collides with lorry

Four people were killed and fifteen injured after an omni bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the Chennai - Trichy Highway in Tamil Nadu's Madhuranthangam, a suburban area in Chennai district, police said. According to the police officials, the victims were travelling to Chennai when their bus collided with a truck on the highway.

"On the Chennai-Trichy Highway, an Omni that was trying to overtake a truck lost control and collided with another truck. In this accident, around four people sitting in the Omni bus died and more than fifteen were injured," said Padalam Police officials. According to the information received by the police officials, the injured victims were taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment and the bodies sent for further medical formalities.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. Earlier, on Wednesday night, around eight people were killed and another was injured after their SUV collided with another vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The accident occurred on the busy Indore-Ahmedabad highway in Indore. (ANI)

