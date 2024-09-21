Left Menu

Sports Highlights: LaJoie-Haley Driver Swap, Ohtani's Milestone, Embiid's Massive Extension, and More

Current sports news briefs cover a driver swap in NASCAR, the Indiana Fever entering the WNBA playoffs as underdogs, Real Madrid's upcoming game in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Ozzie Albies' return to the Braves, Lionel Messi's ongoing pursuit of the Supporters' Shield, Shohei Ohtani's historic achievement, Joel Embiid's contract extension, and more.

Updated: 21-09-2024 05:22 IST
The sports world witnessed several noteworthy events recently. Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports made a driver swap, bringing Corey LaJoie and Justin Haley to new teams in the NASCAR circuit, while the Indiana Fever limped into the WNBA playoffs, posing a potential upset to sportsbooks.

In soccer, Real Madrid is set to play in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar, replacing the traditional Club World Cup. Meanwhile, MLB phenom Shohei Ohtani made history as the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season, earning praise from fans and officials alike.

On the contractual front, Joel Embiid signed a significant three-year, $193M extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. Other noteworthy signings include Ozzie Albies' reinstatement by the Atlanta Braves, Lionel Messi's continued impact with Inter Miami, and Justice Hill's two-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

