Larsen & Toubro Arm Establishes Manufacturing Hub in Saudi Arabia

L&T Valves establishes a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia's Al Jubail, enhancing local production capabilities in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The facility aims to cater to the increasing demands in the Middle East and Africa, strengthening the partnership between L&T and Saudi Arabia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:14 IST
Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm L&T Valves Ltd has set up a new manufacturing unit in Saudi Arabia.

The facility is strategically located at Al Jubail, off the Dammam-Abu Hadriyah Highway.

L&T Valves is one of the largest suppliers of on-off valves to Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

''The new facility will significantly enhance our local production capabilities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. It will further strengthen the collaboration between L&T and Saudi Arabia,'' said Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves.

The facility will address the growing requirements in the Middle East and Africa.

Larsen & Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.

