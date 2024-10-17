Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran and Israel on Brink of Middle East Conflict

Iran's Revolutionary Guards caution Israel against retaliation for a missile barrage. As Israeli military intensifies its offensive in Lebanon against Hezbollah, fears of a broader Middle East war grow. The situation complicates with conflicts in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and diplomatic discussions in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:22 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a stark warning to Israel, cautioning against any retaliatory attacks following a missile barrage. This comes as Israel ramped up its military action in Lebanon against Tehran-backed Hezbollah forces, escalating fears of a more extensive Middle Eastern conflict.

With tensions high, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin engaged with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to prevent regional warfare while Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, met with Egypt's President urging conflict de-escalation. However, Israel continues its military campaigns across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting Hezbollah leaders and Hamas, resolute on avenging the Oct. 1 Iranian attack.

The violence has displaced over a million people, with Israeli operations reportedly resulting in significant casualties and infrastructural destruction in Lebanon. Despite calls for ceasefire negotiations, battles persist, underscoring the devastating human cost on both sides of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

