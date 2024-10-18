Strategic Paths in the Middle East Conflict

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, highlighted the need for strategic measures to affect Hamas's long-term capabilities following the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

In a statement shared with reporters on Air Force One, Sullivan stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals had not yet been achieved.

The absence of progress is exemplified by the continued captivity of hostages taken by Hamas last year, indicating unfulfilled objectives in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)