Strategic Paths in the Middle East Conflict
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the need for strategic action following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he noted the objectives pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remain unmet, as Hamas-held hostages have not been released.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, highlighted the need for strategic measures to affect Hamas's long-term capabilities following the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.
In a statement shared with reporters on Air Force One, Sullivan stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals had not yet been achieved.
The absence of progress is exemplified by the continued captivity of hostages taken by Hamas last year, indicating unfulfilled objectives in the ongoing conflict.
