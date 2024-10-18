Left Menu

Strategic Paths in the Middle East Conflict

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the need for strategic action following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he noted the objectives pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remain unmet, as Hamas-held hostages have not been released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:12 IST
Strategic Paths in the Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, highlighted the need for strategic measures to affect Hamas's long-term capabilities following the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

In a statement shared with reporters on Air Force One, Sullivan stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals had not yet been achieved.

The absence of progress is exemplified by the continued captivity of hostages taken by Hamas last year, indicating unfulfilled objectives in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024