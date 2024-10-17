Rising Tensions: Iran Warns Israel Amid Escalating Middle Eastern Conflict

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards delivered a stern warning to Israel, cautioning against retaliations for missile attacks. This adds fuel to the already tense relations as Israel intensifies its operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, leading to fears of a broader regional conflict.

Amid these developments, high-level diplomatic efforts are underway. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed efforts to avert a wider war. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister is visiting key Middle Eastern countries, and the EU calls for diplomatic engagement to de-escalate the situation.

Despite international calls for ceasefires, Israel continues its military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. With a humanitarian crisis looming, over 1.2 million people have been displaced and casualties mount. The region braces for further turmoil as international stakeholders remain deeply engaged in conflict resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)