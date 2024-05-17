Prawn Processing Plant Incident Results in Multiple Hospitalizations Due to Gas Inhalation

At least 15 people fell ill after inhaling toxic gas emitted from a prawn processing plant near Nilagiri in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Friday.

on Thursday night, some workers mostly women engaged in the processing work in the plant complained of vomiting, nausea and difficulty in breathing.

They were immediately taken to Nilagiri hospital by co-workers where after treatment they were discharged, hospital sources said.

However, Khantapada police station under whose jurisdiction the plant is situated said no complaint has been lodged in the police station in this regard.

