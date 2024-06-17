Left Menu

Albania Faces UEFA Charges Over 'Provocative Message' During European Championship Loss to Italy

Albania is confronting four UEFA charges due to a 'provocative message' allegedly displayed by its fans, along with object throwing, fireworks use, and a field invasion during their 2-1 loss to Italy in the European Championship.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 17-06-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 00:10 IST
Albania is under scrutiny as it faces four UEFA charges following a European Championship match against Italy, penalized for a 'provocative message' supposedly exhibited by its supporters.

The Albanian soccer federation is embroiled in disciplinary action not only for the contentious message but also for the throwing of objects, the use of fireworks, and a near-end invasion of the field by a spectator.

Notably, UEFA refrained from specifying the exact message but indicated it involved 'transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event.' Albanian fans showcased flags of the Kosovo Liberation Army, a group known for its 1998-1999 conflict with Serbian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

