Sumit Nagal Falls Short in Perugia Challenger

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal was defeated by Italy's Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challenger final. Despite a career-high ranking, Nagal couldn't secure his third title of the year, losing 1-6, 2-6. He had previously reached the final with a win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

PTI | Perugia | Updated: 17-06-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 00:09 IST
India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal faced a tough challenge on Sunday, succumbing to Italy's Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challenger final. Nagal, who has recently achieved a career-high ranking of 77, was comprehensively outplayed by the world No. 41, losing 1-6, 2-6, in just over an hour.

The 26-year-old Indian athlete entered the finals with high hopes, especially after a hard-fought semifinal victory against Spain's former world No. 37, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, securing a 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 6-2 win.

Nagal, who had previously claimed the Chennai Challenger title this year, was aiming for his third trophy, following a historic showing at the Australian Open earlier in the season. Unfortunately, the Perugia final did not go in his favor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

