Sumit Nagal Falls Short in Perugia Challenger

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal faced a tough challenge on Sunday, succumbing to Italy's Luciano Darderi in the Perugia Challenger final. Nagal, who has recently achieved a career-high ranking of 77, was comprehensively outplayed by the world No. 41, losing 1-6, 2-6, in just over an hour.

The 26-year-old Indian athlete entered the finals with high hopes, especially after a hard-fought semifinal victory against Spain's former world No. 37, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, securing a 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 6-2 win.

Nagal, who had previously claimed the Chennai Challenger title this year, was aiming for his third trophy, following a historic showing at the Australian Open earlier in the season. Unfortunately, the Perugia final did not go in his favor.

