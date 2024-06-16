Raging Wildfire Forces Evacuations in Southern California

A wildfire dubbed the Post Fire has compelled the evacuation of at least 1,200 residents in southern California, authorities confirmed Sunday. The intense blaze has charred over 16 square miles.

Igniting Saturday near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman—roughly 62 miles northwest of Los Angeles—the fire quickly advanced, reported the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated that California State Park Services evacuated 1,200 individuals from Hungry Valley recreation area and both Hungry Valley and Pyramid Lake reservoir were closed due to the imminent fire threat. Although residential areas remained unscathed, two commercial buildings incurred damage. Firefighting crews constructed perimeter lines as aircraft attempted to halt the fire's progress despite limited visibility. Authorities reported that about 2 per cent of the fire's perimeter was under control as of Sunday morning. Strong winds, particularly after 8 pm, were expected to further hinder firefighting efforts.

