Left Menu

European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

European shares dropped on Friday, dragged by declines in technology and industrials stocks, with investors looking forward to euro zone inflation data for some clarity on the path for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank beyond June. The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.5% as of 0830 GMT, also pressured by higher euro zone bond yields.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:23 IST
European shares fall as tech, industrials weigh; rate cut doubts loom

European shares dropped on Friday, dragged by declines in technology and industrials stocks, with investors looking forward to euro zone inflation data for some clarity on the path for interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank beyond June.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.5% as of 0830 GMT, also pressured by higher euro zone bond yields. However, the STOXX 600 was on track for its second straight weekly advance, rising for nine straight sessions till Wednesday, as a robust earnings season offered a fresh boost to the prevailing upbeat investor sentiment.

"We've had a very good run, so it's natural to have a slight pause," said Thomas McGarrity, head of equities at RBC Wealth Management. All eyes are on the final euro zone inflation reading later in the day, after a report showed European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel advocated caution about further rate cuts after a likely first one in June.

"June is widely expected for the first rate cut, but it's natural for the ECB to try and urge a little bit of caution and sort of reiterate that it's data dependent," McGarrity noted. The policy outlook for major central banks has turned a little complicated. Multiple ECB policymakers have indicated a June cut, but sounded cautious on the need for future cuts, while recent encouraging U.S. economic data haven't seen Federal Reserve policymakers openly shift views about rate cut timing.

Construction and materials was the worst hit sector, down 1.3% after Nibe lost 7.5% as Citigroup downgraded the Swedish heat-pump maker to "neutral" from "buy". Technology shed 1.3%, with Auto Trader Group falling 4.9% and leading losses after a Morgan Stanley rating downgrade to "underweight" from "equal weight".

Among others, Siemens dropped 2.2%, after already losing 7% on Thursday following second-quarter earnings, weighing on the industrial sector, down 1.1%. Additionally, news broke on Friday that ABB will buy the German rival's wiring accessories business in China. Swiss luxury company Richemont jumped 4.5% after reporting what Jefferies analysts described as "reassuringly resilient" fourth-quarter results, and naming Nicolas Bos as group CEO. The broader luxury sector was up 0.4%.

Lagercrantz Group AB jumped 9.1% to top the STOXX 600 after fourth-quarter earnings. H&M rose 2.3% after RBC upgraded the fashion retailer to "outperform" from "sector perform".

French re-insurer Scor dropped 9.6% after first-quarter results missed expectations. German utility E.ON lost 4.4% on trading ex-dividend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024