Man who set fire to Rouen synagogue was of Algerian origin, Interior Minister says
Reuters | Rouen | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:52 IST
The man who set fire to a synagogue in Rouen before being shot dead by police was of Algerian origin, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on Friday.
"The person who set fire to the synagogue in Rouen was not French, he was of Algerian origin," said Darmanin, as he held a news conference in Rouen.
