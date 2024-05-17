Saudi Aramco signs three MOUs with American companies Aeroseal, Spiritus and Rondo
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco signed on Friday three memorandums of understanding (MOU) with American companies Aeroseal, Spiritus and Rondo, the company said in a statement.
Under the MOUs the companies will aim to advance their development of potential lower-carbon energy solutions, the statement added.
