Former Assam Minister and AGP co-founder Thaneswar Boro passes away at 85

Former president and founding member of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro passed away on Friday at the age of 85. Boro, who had been hospitalized at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for age-related illnesses, succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

A three-time MLA Thaneswar Boro was the Revenue, Education Minister in the AGP government in the state. Boro's last rites were conducted with full state of honours in his hometown Rangia in Kamrup district where AGP president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, AGP Working President and Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and many party leaders were present.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Thaneswar Boro. Expressing grief over the veteran leader's death, AGP President remembered him for strengthening the base of regionalism in Assam.

"With profound grief and a heavy heart, we bade adieu to popular leader, former AGP President & ex-Minister of Assam Government respected Thaneswar Boro dangoriya, who was cremated with full state honours in Rangia this afternoon. He will be remembered forever for his simplicaity, honesty and his dedicated efforts to strengthen the base of regionalism in Assam. As the legislator of Rangia Assembly constituency for three terms, he played a lead role in all-round development of the region. In this moment of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati," Atul Bora wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

