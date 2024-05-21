Left Menu

Tripura Police rescues abducted minor, arrests two

Tripura Police rescued a 13-year-old minor who had been abducted from the Taltala area in West Tripura on Sunday morning and arrested two accused.

Lefunga Police Station OC Sahadev Das. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Police rescued a 13-year-old minor who had been abducted from the Taltala area in West Tripura on Sunday morning and arrested two accused. The rescue took place in Salema, Dhalai district, late on Monday night. The arrests were made possible through diligent mobile tracking efforts.

The two accused, Jay Pal and Prasenjit Sarkar, were apprehended by the police team led by Bamutia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anthony Jamatia and Assistant Sub Inspector Deepak Das, under the supervision of Lefunga Police Station OC Sahadev Das. The abducted minor and the accused were brought to Bamutia Police Station around midnight.

OC Sahadev Das provided details to the media, confirming that the operation was carried out efficiently and discreetly to prevent the suspects from becoming alert. "The police initiated the investigation immediately after receiving the complaint, maintaining secrecy to ensure the success of the operation," OC Sahadev Das said.

The successful rescue and arrests highlight the prompt and coordinated efforts of the Lefunga police. OC Sahadev Das emphasised that further legal action will be taken as per the law, ensuring justice for the abducted minor. The community has expressed relief and gratitude for the quick resolution of the case, acknowledging the dedication and professionalism of the Lefunga police team. (ANI)

