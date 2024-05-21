Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits out at PM Modi over 'Jagannath temple missing key' speech, says "his double standard is exposed"

Amid a heated political campaign over the missing keys of the Lord Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar (treasury) in Odisha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM Modi's double standards are exposed from his malicious thoughts towards Tamil Nadu. On Monday, PM Modi raised the issue of missing keys of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple and held the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government responsible for this.

Condemning PM Modi over his election speech in Odisha, Tamil Nadu CM said, "PM Modi's double standard is exposed from his malicious thoughts towards Tamil Nadu. He should stop defaming my people for votes." "PM Modi's statement that missing keys of Ratna Bandar of the famous temple Jagannath Temple have gone to Tamil Nadu is defaming crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath and disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu. Is this speech not creating enmity and turning Odisha people towards Tamil Nadu? Can PM Modi blame the Tamil Nadu people for the robbery of temple keys? Is this not disrespecting Tamil Nadu?" he further said.

MK Stalin also accused PM Modi of depicting Tamilians as robbers during his visit to other states including Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. "When PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu speaking highly about the Tamil language but when he visits Rajasthan, Odisha, UP, MP for votes he depicts Tamilians as robbers and hate against people of Tamil Nadu, this shows PM Modi's double standard. People will understand this," he added.

The Ratna Bhandar, a treasure trove of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, houses the ornaments of the sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra - that erstwhile kings have offered over centuries and devotees from all over the world. The Ratna Bhandar consists of two chambers: the Bhitar Bhandar (inner chamber) and the Bahara Bhandar (outer chamber).

Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in the holy city of Puri on Monday along with BJP candidate Sambit Patra and addressed two public rallies later in the day. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

