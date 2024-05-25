Left Menu

There would be rare Agniveer left unemployed, Rahul misleading people: Shah

Rahul has started a tradition of making lies a poll issue and Agniveer is the biggest example, the BJP leader said.25 per cent of the Agniveers would get permanent posting in the Army.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is spreading false propaganda on the Agniveer military recruitment scheme.

Gandhi, in his first election meeting in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday, had said that the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped and thrown in the dustbin if the INDIA bloc comes to power. He had also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''turning Hindustan ke jawan into labourers''.

Shah said that 25 per cent of the Agniveers would get permanent posting in the Army, while reservations in state government and paramilitary forces would be given to the remaining 75 per cent. Therefore, there would be a rare Agniveer who would not be employed, the home minister said.

Talking to reporters in Dharamshala, Shah said that Gandhi is spreading false propaganda on Agniveer and making an issue by telling lies. ''Rahul has started a tradition of making lies a poll issue and Agniveer is the biggest example,'' the BJP leader said.

''25 per cent of the Agniveers would get permanent posting in the Army. The BJP-ruled state governments have made 10-20 per cent reservation in police for Agniveer besides 10 per cent reservation has also been made in the central paramilitary forces,'' Shah said. The Agniveers have been given several relaxations like in age, examination and would also not appear in the physical test, he said, adding that there would be a rare Agniveer who would not be recruited in the state police or central paramilitary forces.

Moreover, private security agencies and companies would also give priority to Agniveers, who would be trained on government expenses, would get a good salary, gratuity and other benefits and also a job, Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024