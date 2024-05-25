Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad dies of heart attack in Gurugram

Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, police said. The 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital, they said. He died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said. Later in the evening, he was cremated with state honours at Swarg Ashram in Daulatabad village, an official said.

Daulatabad had won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an independent candidate and later supported the BJP government. He had also contested from Badshahpur in 2009 and 2014 but lost.

Leaders from across the political aisle, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, expressed condolences for Daulatabad's death.

During the last rites ceremony, on behalf of the Haryana government, DCP (Traffic) Virendra Vij and SDM Manesar Darshan Yadav paid tributes and laid a wreath in his honour. Haryana Police personnel fired aerial rounds and gave him a last salute. Milind Janghu, eldest son of the MLA offered prayers at the funeral pyre before the last rites were carried out.

Daulatabad is survived by his father Jile Singh, mother Roshni Devi, wife Kumudni, sons Milind Janghu and Dev Janghu.

PM Modi expressed grief at Daulatabad's death, saying with his hard work and dedication had created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. ''I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daulatabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he had created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age,'' Modi posted on X.

''May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!,'' Modi posted in Hindi.

CM Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar have also expressed grief over the MLA's death and said his demise has created a void in the state's politics.

''I am saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Badshahpur MLA,'' Saini posted on X.

Former CM Khattar also expressed grief over Daulatabad's death. ''I am shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Shri Rakesh Daulatabad, MLA from Badshahpur Assembly,'' he posted on X.

Khattar said the Haryana Assembly has lost a young and energetic member and that Daulatabad will always be missed in the state's politics. Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh also expressed sadness over his demise and said Daulatabad fought to paved a new path for the youth and won as an independent candidate. Rao said that he stands with the family in this hour of grief.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav also condoled the death of the legislator. The 90-member Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88 with Karnal and Rania assembly seats being vacant.

After Daulatabad's demise, the strength of the assembly has come down to 87.

