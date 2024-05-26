Kerala's first Hajj flight departs from Kochi International Airport

278 pilgrims from Nedumbassery Hajj Camp under the State Hajj Committee left for Jeddah from Kochi International Airport to perform Hajj on Sunday. The Hajj cell officer informed that 279 people were supposed to go but one person's journey was cancelled. SC of Saudi Airlines 150 men and 128 women were traveling on flight number 3783. P.A., a native of Muvattupuzha from the Kerala Police, Manaf was a guide for the pilgrims on the same flight.

The bus carrying the pilgrims who were to depart on the first flight was flagged off by Benny Bahanan MP and MLA Mohammad Mohsin and Anwar Sadat MLA in a ceremony held at the camp courtyard at 8 am. Nedumbassery Hajj Committee General Convener A Zafar Kayal, Former Hajj Committee Chairman Thodiyur Muhammad Kunj Maulavi, Hajj Committee Members Kadaikal Abdul Aziz Maulavi, PP Muhammad Rafi, P.T. Akbar, Adv. BA Abdul Muttalib, T.M. Zakir Hussain former Hajj committee members Anas Haji, H Musammil Haji, C. Hydros Haji, Muhammad Kunj Muchat, Nedumbassery Hajj Committee Coordinator Saleem, Hajj Special Officer U Abdul Karim, SIAL Director G. Manu and Saudi Airlines Station in Charge S Smith participated in the function. Thodiyur Muhammad Kunj Maulavi led the gathering at the camp. Hajj Cell Officer M. N Shaji took classes for pilgrims.

Notably, India's first flight carrying Hajj pilgrims departed for Madinah at 2:20 am on May 9, from Delhi's IGI airport. A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj this year after India signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Jeddah in January this year.

The Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 was signed between Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani accompanied by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs with Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in January this year. "A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee of India which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024 whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators," the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in an official press release earlier. (ANI)

