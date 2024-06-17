Government Cracks Down on Imran Khan's PTI for Anti-State Activities

In a stern message, the Pakistani government has urged the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party to halt its anti-state activities and propaganda. The administration warned of severe action against those perpetrating smear campaigns on social media intended to damage the country's diplomatic relations.

Legal affairs spokesperson Aqeel Malik, in a press conference, lamented PTI's unprecedented enmity, stating the party was responsible for anti-Pakistan legislation in foreign nations. He highlighted that such campaigns intensified after the 2022 vote of no confidence, leading to detrimental propaganda against Pakistan.

Malik accused PTI of enlisting lobbyists and PR firms to forward anti-Pakistan narratives. He reiterated the government's stance on maintaining friendly international relations and cautioned PTI to cease its damaging activities, emphasizing the need for a dialogue to address political disagreements.

