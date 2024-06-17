Left Menu

Property Dispute Leads to Tragic Family Murder in Korutla Mandal

A 32-year-old man named Rajesh was murdered by his younger brother Rakesh and father Kote Gangaram over a property dispute in Korutla Mandal. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, and Rajesh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:08 IST
  • India

A family feud over property culminated in tragedy in Korutla Mandal. On Sunday evening, 55-year-old Kote Gangaram, along with his 30-year-old son Rakesh, attacked and killed 32-year-old Rajesh.

The brothers and father had been embroiled in heated disputes over property division, leading to the violent attack with a hammer and knife. Rajesh was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Law enforcement has launched a manhunt following a complaint filed by Rajesh's widow, seeking justice for the deceased.

