Tragic Terror Attack on Pilgrims in Jammu: Two from Uttar Pradesh Among Victims

In a tragic turn of events, two residents of Uttar Pradesh were among the nine victims killed in a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, according to officials on Monday.

The Sunday evening attack also left 41 others injured, including 10 from Balrampur and eight from Gonda districts. A group of 12 devotees from Balrampur had been on a pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Balrampur District Magistrate Arvind Singh confirmed.

Gunfire erupted as the bus traveled from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the 53-seater vehicle to veer off the road and plummet into a deep gorge near Teryath village. Among the casualties were Ruby, 15, and Anurag Verma, 10, from Kandhbhari village.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Jammu. Local officials, including magistrates and police officers, are coordinating to provide immediate assistance. Gonda's District Magistrate Neha Sharma assured that all possible help would be extended to affected families and the situation is being closely monitored.

Survivors reported traumatic experiences, including those who required surgery due to injuries from the fall and gunfire. Efforts are ongoing to ensure their quick recovery, and additional support teams have been deployed to assist victims.

