Man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur
A 48-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a forest official said. The victim, Prabhakar Ambadas Wethe, a resident of Dongargaon village in Sindewahi tehsil, had ventured into the forest to collect tendu leaves, the official said. The man's body was discovered in the Sindewahi range, he said. The deceased man's family was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the official said.
With this, nine persons have died in man-animal conflicts in the district so far this year, he said, adding that 25 persons were killed in such incidents in 2023.
