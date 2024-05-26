Left Menu

Cyclonic storm Remal: NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, landfall expected at midnight

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall today (Sunday, May 26), at midnight, between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:52 IST
Cyclonic storm Remal: NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, landfall expected at midnight
NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyclonic Storm "Remal," currently centred over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. In response to the impending storm, Babughat ferry services have been suspended until May 27.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall at midnight today, between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts. In South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are making announcements for the people in Uttar Danga as part of their awareness drive ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Remal.

In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, a NDRF team has been deployed in Hasnabad village in anticipation of Cyclone Remal. "It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight with maximum sustained wind speed 110 to 120 kilometres per hour, gusting to 135 kilometres per hour," IMD scientist Somenath Dutta told ANI.

"North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and East Medinipur will receive extremely heavy rainfall," Dutta said. The impending landfall of cyclone Remal has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday. As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon.

A low-pressure area that was first observed on May 22 in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a more depressive system, now located in the North Bay of Bengal. The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring states, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024