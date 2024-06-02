Left Menu

Extended Central Forces Stay Amid West Bengal Post-Poll Unrest

In response to reported post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has extended the stay of 400 companies of central forces until June 19. This measure aims to maintain law and order in sensitive areas. Initially, the forces were to stay until June 6.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:32 IST
Extended Central Forces Stay Amid West Bengal Post-Poll Unrest
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating post-poll violence in parts of West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced an extension in the deployment of central forces. The forces, initially scheduled to withdraw by June 6, will now remain until June 19, according to a senior ECI official.

A thorough review of the current law and order situation prompted the decision. The central forces will predominantly be stationed in sensitive areas to ensure stability and prevent further disturbances, the official confirmed to PTI.

This extended deployment comes after a detailed assessment of security needs, following reports that necessitated increased vigilance around the state. These measures are expected to curb the ongoing unrest effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024