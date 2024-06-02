Extended Central Forces Stay Amid West Bengal Post-Poll Unrest
In response to reported post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India has extended the stay of 400 companies of central forces until June 19. This measure aims to maintain law and order in sensitive areas. Initially, the forces were to stay until June 6.
In light of escalating post-poll violence in parts of West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced an extension in the deployment of central forces. The forces, initially scheduled to withdraw by June 6, will now remain until June 19, according to a senior ECI official.
A thorough review of the current law and order situation prompted the decision. The central forces will predominantly be stationed in sensitive areas to ensure stability and prevent further disturbances, the official confirmed to PTI.
This extended deployment comes after a detailed assessment of security needs, following reports that necessitated increased vigilance around the state. These measures are expected to curb the ongoing unrest effectively.
