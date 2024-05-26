Assam ramps up its preparations for cyclone Remal's impact

The Assam government has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the wake of the impending increase in rainfall and wind speeds due to Cyclone 'Remal', which will make landfall on Sunday midnight in West Bengal and Bangladesh. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a press statement, informed that it has ramped up preparations along with other departments, agencies, and district administrations to face any eventualities arising out of heavy rainfall and winds due to Remal.

Nodal officers of ASDMA and Revenue and Disaster Management Departments convened a series of meetings with all District Disaster Management Authority (DDMAs) on May 25 to review the preparedness of the DDMAs for Cyclone Remal. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already prepositioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dibrugarh. The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) headquarters have kept all State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and fire stations ready, according to the press release by Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

ASDMA has directed all the DDMAs to review the situation and as per need, plying of boats may be regulated in the mainstream of the Brahmaputra River on May 27 and 28, particularly in Dhubri, Goalpara, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts and also Barak and Kusiara Rivers in Barak valley districts. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has ensured the desiltation (removal of fine silt and sediment) of major river channels like Bharalu, Bahini, Basistha, Mora Bharalu and Lakhimijan along with other major drains. Super sucker machines and pumps with additional manpower have been mobilized as well.

Further anticipatory evacuation of vulnerable populations from landslide-prone areas in Guwahati, Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts may also be considered. Necessary action regarding the availability of emergency medicines, health facilities staff, and necessary communication as per SOP and the Action Plan for Flood has been activated by the Health Department.

The Forest department along with the officials of DDMAs had also served notices to the illegally encroached areas and instructed the inhabitants to shift to a safer zone. The Panchayat and Rural Development Department will also engage with the community members for effective response and take the help of women SHGs as well.

The irrigation department has also issued instructions to keep the regulator gates open to ensure the free flow of high flood water. While all departments of government are fully geared up to deal with any situation, the people are advised to observe some precautions like avoiding going to water logging areas; avoiding staying in a vulnerable structure; and providing proper drainage in the cropped field since heavy rainfall is expected; taking shelter during a thunderstorm or lightning activities; not venturing out unless advised to evacuate, the official statement said.

The government also advised farmers to avoid going to agricultural fields or open grounds during the period of alert. Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the water bodies/rivers and should keep their boats and rafts tied up in a safe place. The people were also advised to avoid taking shelters near old and damaged buildings or near trees, avoid touching power lines, talk to children and explain about cyclones without scaring them; keep their valuables and documents in waterproof containers, keep lanterns filled with kerosene, candles, matchbox, torches and spare batteries, storing up at least seven-day stock of essential food articles including dry ration, listening to warning bulletins and keeping in touch with local officials; storing extra drinking water in covered vessels; and case of emergency, dialling 112/1070/1077.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Assam along with other Northeastern states on May 27 and 28. Orange Alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong and Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj district. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over South Assam and Meghalaya on May 27. Meanwhile, in response to the impending storm, Babughat ferry services have been suspended till May 27.

As per the IMD, Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall at midnight on Sunday, between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts. In North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, an NDRF team has been deployed in Hasnabad village in anticipation of Cyclone Remal. (ANI)

