"Out of frustration he is saying all this...": Congress' Bomma Mahesh on PM Modi's "Mujra" jibe on INDIA alliance

Hitting back at the BJP, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the INDIA alliance, President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said that the PM is aware of losing the Lok Sabha elections and hence he is making such statements. INDIA alliance led by the Indian National Congress is a coalition of 37 opposition parties to take on the NDA alliance led by the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement Goud said, "PM Modi considers himself the strongest leader, but he is, in fact, the weakest Prime Minister the country has ever seen" "He knows that he is losing good number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and even in South," he added.

Goud further claimed that the INDIA alliance is poised to come to power. "INDIA alliance is going to come power so after frustration, PM Modi is talking all this. If there is someone who is a real patriot, it is the Congress party. The era of politicians exploiting caste and community divisions is over. This will be PM Modi's last term as he is set to lose the elections," Goud added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc for appeasement politics, saying that they are performing "mujra to keep their vote bank" intact, adding that till Modi is alive, he won't allow the rights of ST, SC or OBC to be snatched away. "I am giving the guarantee to Bihar, SC, ST, OBC communities, till Modi is alive, I will not let them snatch away their rights. For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme... if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so...if they want to perform mujra (dance), they are free to do. I will still stand with the SC, ST, OBC reservation staunchly. Jb tak jaan hai ladta rahunga," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in UP's Ghazipur. (ANI)

