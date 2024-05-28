Left Menu

J-K police attach two Pak-based terror handlers' properties in Baramulla

The police said that the attached properties (3 Kanals and 19 Marlas) of land worth lacs belong to Jalal Din, son of Raj Mohd, resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohd Saki, son of Mastana Bhatti, resident of Kamalkote Uri. Both of these terror handlers are based in Pakistan, officials said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The action was taken under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code and is linked to a case under Sections 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and 4(III) of the TADA Act. "The property was identified during an investigation or inquiry conducted by the police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the terror activities," the police said in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

