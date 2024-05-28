China's Smartphone Surge: 25.5% Increase in April
The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology reported that smartphone shipments within China experienced a significant increase of 25.5% year-on-year, reaching 22.7 million handsets in April.
China Academy of Information and Communications Technology:
* SHIPMENTS OF SMARTPHONES WITHIN CHINA ROSE 25.5% Y/Y TO 22.7 MILLION HANDSETS IN APRIL
