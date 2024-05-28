Left Menu

EU Leaders to Discuss Military Aid for Ukraine in Prague

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet European Union leaders in Prague to discuss military aid against the Russian invasion. According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the first ammunition deliveries from a Czech-led initiative are expected to arrive in Ukraine by June.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:51 IST
EU Leaders to Discuss Military Aid for Ukraine in Prague
Denys Shmyhal
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet a group of European Union leaders in Prague on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Kyiv for its fight against a Russian invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting later in the day, Fiala reiterated the first deliveries of ammunition procured in a Czech-led initiative, which sources supplies from outside the EU, would reach Ukraine in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Rising Tides, Rising Opportunities: The Decade Ahead for Small Island Developing States

Global Initiative for a Nature-Positive Future: BES-Net’s Bold Steps in Biodiversity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024