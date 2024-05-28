EU Leaders to Discuss Military Aid for Ukraine in Prague
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet European Union leaders in Prague to discuss military aid against the Russian invasion. According to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, the first ammunition deliveries from a Czech-led initiative are expected to arrive in Ukraine by June.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet a group of European Union leaders in Prague on Tuesday to discuss military aid to Kyiv for its fight against a Russian invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
Speaking ahead of the meeting later in the day, Fiala reiterated the first deliveries of ammunition procured in a Czech-led initiative, which sources supplies from outside the EU, would reach Ukraine in June.
