"Why is JMM shielding infiltrators?" asks PM Modi in Jharkhand

With one phase of polling for 59 seats left the Lok Sabha campaign has entered the final lap. On Tuesday PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dumka in favour of Sita Soren the BJP candidate. In the rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc of sheltering the infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area. Taking a swipe at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), PM Modi said, "Now, the problem of infiltrators has arisen as a big problem in Jharkhand. As a result, the number of tribals is rapidly decreasing in many areas and the number of infiltrators is increasing. The safety and lives of tribal daughters have come in danger. Who are these infiltrators who are a threat to our daughters? Why is the JMM shielding them?" PM Modi asked.

"The INDI alliance has indulged in the politics of appeasement. They give protection to infiltrators, terrorists and whoever opposes it, they blame them of Hindu-Muslim division," he added. The Prime Minister called out the Congress party for indulging in "vote bank politics" rather than thinking about the benefits of the Dalit and Adivasi communities.

"The BJP is committed to working for the Dalit and the marginalized communities," he said. In a reference to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the Adivasi community, the Prime Minister said that the INDI bloc leaders opposed her and wanted her to lose.

"For the INDI alliance only its own vote bank is important. They don't have anything to do with the interests of the tribal society. Wherever these people came to power, tribal society and culture came under threat. Their weapons against the tribals are - Naxalism, infiltration and appeasement. Till the Congress was in power, Naxalism was at its peak, the future of the youth was in danger," PM Modi stated. Directing an attack on JMM and Congress, PM Modi said that both parties want to remove him from power at the Centre so that they get a chance to commit scams.

"JMM, Congress, RJD, these people say that they want to remove Modi so that they can again perform scam. Will you allow the INDI bloc to loot the poor? JMM and Congress have totally looted the state. There are so many beautiful mountains here, but the state is being discussed for the mountains of notes. Where do you think the money is coming from? It is coming from the liquor scam, crores of tender scams," PM Modi stated. The Prime Minister further accused the state government of diverting resources sent by the Centre to the black market.

"The JMM has snatched the food from your plate. Instead of the free ration from Delhi reaching you, it ends up in the black market without getting to you directly." The Prime Minister reiterated that the Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims of the basis of religion by snatching away the rights of the SC, ST and OBC.

"Modi will not allow the reservation of SC, ST, OBC to be looted. When I expose them, the INDI community gets irritated and says that Modi is creating Hindu-Muslim divide. They think that if they tarnish Modi's image, Modi will get scared! They are still not able to understand that Modi will ensure that their hateful propaganda fails. No matter what they do, Modi will not let the Dalit, tribal and backward reservations be looted! This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister stated. Dumka sees an interesting contest with Shibu Soren's daughter in law Sita Soren having joined the BJP who will be facing JMM veteran and six-time MLA Nalin Soren. The seat is a traditional JMM stronghold with party patriarch Shibu Soren winning the seat 8 time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)