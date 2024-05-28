Left Menu

China Huarong Ex-GM Bai Tianhui Faces Death Sentence for Massive Bribery

Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, was sentenced to death for accepting bribes worth 1.1 billion yuan. The court in Tianjin highlighted the severe social impact and substantial losses to state interests. Bai's conviction follows a similar case involving Lai Xiaomin, another former Huarong executive.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:23 IST
China Huarong Ex-GM Bai Tianhui Faces Death Sentence for Massive Bribery

A former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings, Bai Tianhui, has been sentenced to death by a court in the northern city of Tianjin for taking bribes, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

Bai was convicted of receiving bribes totalling 1.1 billion yuan ($151.81 million) between 2014 to 2018, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin, the report said. He abused his power to provide assistance to relevant entities in project acquisitions and corporate financing, it said.

The amount of bribes taken by Bai was "particularly huge" and "the social impact was particularly pernicious, causing particularly serious losses to the interests of the state and the people", it said. China Huarong International Holdings is a key offshore financing unit of troubled asset manager China Huarong Asset Management, which was renamed China CITIC Financial Asset Management in January after it was taken over by state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

Lai Xiaomin, a former chairman of China Huarong, was sentenced to death

in 2021 after he was found guilty of taking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan from 2008 to 2018. ($1 = 7.2461 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024