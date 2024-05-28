Michelin Aims for Diversified Growth: Strategic M&A and Innovation

Michelin: * MICHELIN-NORTH AMERICA'S WEIGHT IN THE GROUP INDUSTRIAL FOOTPRINT WILL BE REDUCED FROM 32% TO 31% AND EUROPE FROM 38% TO 36% BY 2026, SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA'S WEIGHT WILL GO UP FROM 8% TO 10%-CFO

* MICHELIN WILL KEEP CONSIDERING M&A TO ACCESS NEW MARKETS AND LEVERAGE ITS INNOVATION POTENTIAL-CFO * STILL EXPECTS NON TYRES BUSINESSES TO REPRESENT MORE THAN 20% OF TOTAL SALES BY 2030, VERSUS 16% LAST YEAR-CFO

* MICHELIN'S TARGET IN DIVERSIFICATION HAS BEEN CHANGED IN ORDER NOT TO BE CAUGHT INTO "DOING STUPID THINGS" IN TERMS OF ACQUISITIONS TO REACH THE PREVIOUS TARGET-CEO * MICHELIN NOW AIMS TO HAVE NON-TYRES BUSINESS AT MORE THAN 20% OF TOTAL SALES BY 2030 VERSUS A 20-30% TARGET UNTIL NOW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

