Left Menu

Michelin Aims for Diversified Growth: Strategic M&A and Innovation

Michelin plans to reduce its industrial footprint in North America and Europe while increasing it in South and Central America by 2026. The company aims to leverage mergers and acquisitions for market access and innovation, targeting more than 20% of sales from non-tyres businesses by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:13 IST
Michelin Aims for Diversified Growth: Strategic M&A and Innovation
AI Generated Representative Image

Michelin: * MICHELIN-NORTH AMERICA'S WEIGHT IN THE GROUP INDUSTRIAL FOOTPRINT WILL BE REDUCED FROM 32% TO 31% AND EUROPE FROM 38% TO 36% BY 2026, SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA'S WEIGHT WILL GO UP FROM 8% TO 10%-CFO

* MICHELIN WILL KEEP CONSIDERING M&A TO ACCESS NEW MARKETS AND LEVERAGE ITS INNOVATION POTENTIAL-CFO * STILL EXPECTS NON TYRES BUSINESSES TO REPRESENT MORE THAN 20% OF TOTAL SALES BY 2030, VERSUS 16% LAST YEAR-CFO

* MICHELIN'S TARGET IN DIVERSIFICATION HAS BEEN CHANGED IN ORDER NOT TO BE CAUGHT INTO "DOING STUPID THINGS" IN TERMS OF ACQUISITIONS TO REACH THE PREVIOUS TARGET-CEO * MICHELIN NOW AIMS TO HAVE NON-TYRES BUSINESS AT MORE THAN 20% OF TOTAL SALES BY 2030 VERSUS A 20-30% TARGET UNTIL NOW Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024