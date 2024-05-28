Maharashtra: Goods train derails near Palghar, rail services affected

Six wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, resulting in disruption of traffic for Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat as well as the local rail network here, Western Railway said. In a post on X, Western Railway informed that the following list of local trains has been affected:

The following trains have been short-terminated: 09160 Valsad-Bandra Terminus Spl at Umbargaon Road, 09186 Kanpur-Mumbai Central Exp at Sachin, 09056 Udhna-Bandra Terminus Exp at Bhilad, 12936 Surat-Bandra Terminus Exp at Vapi, 19426 Nandurbar - Borivali Exp at Valsad, 19102 Surat-Virar Express at Bilimora, 09180 Surat-Virar Exp at Udhna, Western Railway said. Railway officials further informed that all down trains are cancelled on May 28.

"Due to the derailment of good trains at Palghar yard, all down trains are cancelled on May 28, 2024. The details are as follows: - Train No 93028 (Dahanu Road- Virar) Train No 93030 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate) Train No 93032 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate) Train No 93034 (Dahanu Road-Churchgate) Train No 93036 (Dahanu Road-Virar) Train No 93038 (Dahanu Road-Virar) Train No 93029 (Virar-Dahanu Road) Train No 93031 (Dadar-Dahanu Road) will run up to Virar Train No 93033 (Virar-Dahanu Road) Train No 93035 (Virar-Dahanu Road) Train No 93037 (Churchgatee-Dahanur Road)," Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway posted on X. The railway authorities have also provided the numbers of the help desk. "Due to the derailment of goods train at Palghar yard. The following help desks are provided:Vapi: 022 676 49545; Surat: 022 676 41204, 0261 2401797," DRM Mumbai Central posted on X.

Railway authorities further informed that restoration work is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)