Plea in Delhi HC, challenging appointment of Prof Mohammed Shakeel as Officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia University

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Shakeel as the Officiating Vice Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and calling it a complete violation of directions passed in a judgement by Delhi High Court's single judge bench recently. The plea moved by Prof Eqbal Hussain, Professor of Law in Jamia, seeks direction for calling officials record from the University pertaining to the appointment of Prof Mohammad Shakeel as the Officiating Vice Chancellor of the university.

The plea stated that the Single Judge has given clear and unambiguous directions to the Visitor of the University i.e. the President of India that the Visitor must and shall immediately appoint, in an officiating capacity an eligible person as per the extant Statutes as VC (Officiating)/ Administrator (Temporary) within a period of one week, however, the Respondent university in utter disregard to the judgement of the Single Judge illegally appointed Prof Mohd Shakeel as the Officiating VC of the university order dated 22.05.2024. The plea submitted that it was for the visitor to appoint the temporary administrator and not for Prof Mohd Shakeel to usurp the office of the Vice Chancellor and get himself appointed.

The plea further submitted that the University through the Deputy Registrar without knowing the contents of the judgement dated 22.05.2024, passed an office order dated 22.05.2024 around 16:00 hrs, appointing Prof Mohd Shakeel as the Officiating Vice-Chancellor of the Respondent University, which is contrary to the directions passed by the Single Judge in the impugned judgement. It also stated that the impugned judgement was signed at 16:32 hrs on 22.05.2024 and thereafter uploaded on the Delhi High Court website. It also submitted that the University and Prof Mohd Shakeel did not even wait for the directions of this Court and passed an illegal office order which unlawful and contrary to the directions of this Court thereby usurping the office of the Vice Chancellor of the respondent university. (ANI)

