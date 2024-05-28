Left Menu

US-Built Temporary Pier for Gaza Aid Damaged by Rough Seas

A US-built temporary pier delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza was damaged by rough seas, leading to a suspension of operations. The pier, which began operations last week, was crucial for delivering critically needed food. Three US officials confirmed the incident to The Associated Press.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:35 IST
A US built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations. That's according to three US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier only began operations last week and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza.

