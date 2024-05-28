US-Built Temporary Pier for Gaza Aid Damaged by Rough Seas

A US built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations. That's according to three US officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier only began operations last week and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza.

