Global Leaders Unite at India Energy Storage Week 2024

Government top brass and corporate honchos from over 20 countries will participate in the 10th edition of the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi from July 1-5, 2024.

Government and company representatives from Energy Storage, EV and Clean Tech power house nations including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Israel will attend the event, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), which organises IESW, said in a statement.

With this, IESW endeavours to support India's net-zero goal and push the country's growing global influence on Energy Storage, EV, Clean Tech and Green Hydrogen markets, it said.

''This year, we have participation from 20+ countries including India, the USA, the UK, Norway, Australia, Germany, and many more. From India, too, we will have participation from across the spectrum, from startups to universities to large commercial industrial companies as well as many new industries looking at diversifying and entering this space,'' said Rahul Walawalkar, President, IESA and Customized Energy Solutions, India.

Australia and Norway are the country partners for the IESW 2024.

The IESW 2024 will not only highlight traditional energy storage solutions like batteries and thermal storage but also explore emerging and futuristic energy storage technologies including solid state batteries, lithium sulfur, sodium ion and others from across the globe.

Startups like LINA Energy from the UK will showcase its sodium-ion battery solutions, while Galion from Australia and Blue Solutions from France will exhibit their lithium sulfur battery technology and solid-state batteries, respectively.

Furthermore, the US Department of Energy in collaboration with IESA will host a dedicated US-India Energy Storage seminar during the event.

To delve deeper into long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies such as sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, pumped-hydro storage, and mechanical storage, the LDES Council will organize a round-table discussion.

