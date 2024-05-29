OpenAI and Vox Media Forge Revolutionary Partnership
OpenAI announces a groundbreaking content and product partnership with Vox Media. This collaboration aims to combine AI innovation with top-tier media expertise, promising enhanced content delivery and an enriched user experience across digital platforms. The partnership is set to revolutionize both the AI and media industries.
May 29 (Reuters) -
* OPENAI SAYS ANNOUNCING A CONTENT AND PRODUCT PARTNERSHIP WITH VOX MEDIA Source text: https://tinyurl.com/msedzjsh
