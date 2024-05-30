Left Menu

Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore

The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug suppliers from the Borivali area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, with 'Heroin' drugs.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:07 IST
Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 1.12 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug suppliers from the Borivali area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, with 'Heroin' drugs. Reportedly, the cost of seized narcotics was worth Rs 1 crore 12 lakhs in the international markets, weighing around 280 grams.

The police registered a case against the accusers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and presented them in court. Upon hearing the case, the court sent the accusers to police custody until June 3. Initially, the Crime Branch team got the lead from sources regarding the drug peddling. As soon as the Crime Branch Team received information regarding the drug suppliers heading towards Borivali to supply the narcotics, they went to the designated spot.

Taking the matter into cognizance, the team laid a trap and after waiting for a few hours, they identified the two suspicious men standing there and arrested them immediately. Upon interrogation and investigation, the Crime Branch team recovered 280 grams of 'Heroin' drugs from them.

Reportedly, both the accusers were residents of Uttarakhand and have been living in a rented room in the Palghar district of Maharashtra for the last two months. Now the team of the Crime Branch is further investigating the matter and trying to find out the source and gangs involved in this drug racket.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024