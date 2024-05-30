Crisis in Marathwada: Farmers' Plight Amidst Drought and Leadership Lapse

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde was on a visit abroad while farmers in the state were reeling under drought.

Talking to reporters here before heading to Jalna to review the drought situation, the leader of opposition in the state assembly claimed 267 farmers committed suicide in the Marathwada region in the last three months and demanded that loans of cultivators be waived.

''The agriculture minister should take a review of seeds availability, crops, fertilizer availability this month. But he has gone abroad, leaving the farmers facing drought, which is unfortunate. How can he go in such a situation?'' he said. '''Such a tough drought situation and the government is fooling the people, farmers by saying the model code of conduct is in place (in view of the Lok Sabha polls). On the other hand, they released tenders of Rs 25,000 crore by seeking permission from the Election Commission,'' he claimed.

Farmers in the state had also faced losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, Wadettiwar said. ''The government orders a crop loss survey but no aid is given by it to farmers. In Marathwada, people are devastated by drought. In the past three months, 267 farmers committed suicide in the region. People don't get drinking water here,'' he said.

Wadettiwar demanded that loans and electricity bills of farmers be waived and they be provided seeds free of cost. The cattle should be provided water and fodder, he added.

''A Goods and Sevices Tax of 2 & 3 per cent is levied on gold and diamonds. But there is 18 per cent GST on tractors, farming tools and seeds. This is a sin the Modi government is committing,'' Wadettiwar claimed. The prices of seeds have gone up by 25 to 38 per cent and the subsidy on fertilizers has been revoked, he said.

