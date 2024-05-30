Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ganganagar records highest temperature in the country today at 48.3°C

Several states of India continue to grapple with rising temperatures, with the maximum temperature recorded in Rajasthan's Ganganagar at 48.3 degrees Celsius on May 30.

30-05-2024
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several states of India continue to grapple with rising temperatures, with the maximum temperature being recorded in Rajasthan's Ganganagar at 48.3 degrees Celsius on May 30. Taking to its official X handle, the IMD said that Ganganagar witnessed the highest temperature in the country at 48.3 degrees Celsius on May 30.

The other places that witnessed rising temperatures included Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, which recorded 48.2 degrees Celsius; Uttar Pradesh Varanasi recorded 47.8 degrees Celsius; Haryana's Narnaul recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius; Jharkhand's Daltonganj recorded 47.4 degrees Celsius; Odisha's Jharsuguda recorded 47.0 degrees Celsius; Delhi's Ayanagar recorded 47.0 degrees Celsius; Vidarbha's Brahmpuri recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius; Chhattisgarh's Raipur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius; Punjab's Patiala recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius and Bihar's Dehri recorded 46.0 degrees Celsius. In another post, the IMD informed that Varanasi reported 46.7 degrees Celsius on May 29, 2024 and it was the second-highest maximum temperature ever recorded.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions prevailing over some parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The met office also predicted that the temperature is likely to be reduced gradually from May 31 in the state.

Meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, Parmendra Kumar told ANI, "Currently, the heatwave has had a great impact across Madhya Pradesh and the temperature is increasing in the state. There are chances of the severe heatwave in various regions in the state today. The effect of the heatwave is likely to reduce gradually after one or two days." "Besides, there is a possibility of severe heatwave in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena and Niwari districts in the state. A red alert has been issued in these areas and the temperature here today will be around 46/47 degrees Celsius," the meteorologist said.

The IMD also said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely in isolated parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on May 30. It further said that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated parts of Konkan and Goa on May 30 and 31. (ANI)

