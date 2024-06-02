"BJP will always be at forefront of working towards Sikkim's development": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections and said that he is looking forward to working with the State government to further the progress of the state. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has won 31 out of the 32 seats, while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has secured one in the Assembly elections.

"Congratulations to SKM and CM PS Tamang Golay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times," PM Modi posted on X. PM Modi thanked all the people of the Sikkim who voted for the BJP and praised the Karyakartas of the Sikkim BJP.

"I thank all those who voted for BJP4Sikkim in the Assembly Elections. I also appreciate the efforts put in by our Karyakartas. Our Party will always be at the forefront of working towards Sikkim's development and fulfilling people's aspirations," he added. Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang responded to PM Modi's post and said that they are committed to continuing our efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim.

"Thank you for your kind words and support, PM Narendra Modi Ji. We are committed to continuing our efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim. We look forward to collaborating with you to achieve our shared goals for the betterment of our state. Your unwavering support has been a driving force for us, and we look forward to your continued guidance and blessings," he posted on X. As Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Sikkim Assembly Elections CM and SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang said that the government will fulfill all the announcements that they made at the time of the elections.

"In 5 years, we will fulfill all the announcements that we made at the time of the elections...I would like to thank all my workers, they worked hard...I would also like to thank the public...This is the most peaceful election of Sikkim, this is a record," he said. On Lok Sabha elections, Tamang said that the NDA Government will form the government on June 4 (counting day).

"At the national level, the NDA Government - led by the BJP - will be formed. We will cross 400," he said. Prem Singh Tamang, the incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has won the elections from the Rhenock Assembly seat. Tamang defeated Som Nath Poudyal by over 7,396 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state. (ANI)

